Search continues after motorcyclist, 72, hurt in brazen Kane County hit-and-run

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — The search in Kane County continues for a driver involved in a brazen hit-and-run crash that injured a 72-year-old motorcyclist.

Surveillance video released by Kane County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows what police called a red/maroon-colored SUV plow through the intersection of Illinois Rt. 25 and Gilbert St. in Unincorporated St. Charles Township, striking the unidentified man in the process.

Kane County Undersheriff Patrick Gengler said he has never seen a hit-and-run as brazen as the one Monday afternoon.

“It almost looked like it went up on 2 wheels after it hit him, so that indicates it was going at a pretty high rate of speed,” said Kane County Undersheriff Patrick Gengler.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver sought after 72-year-old injured in Kane County hit-and-run

“This person was absolutely paying no attention to what they were doing and it’s pretty clear that they had no idea what had happened until probably after it occurred,” Gengler said.

The man on the motorcycle is a 72-year-old from St. Charles. Ambulances transported the injured motorcyclist to St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin with life-threatening injuries.

His family told WGN it’s now a waiting game. While they are not ready to release the victim’s name, they say he is a wonderful man who did not deserve what happened to him.

“The victim is still in the hospital. We’re hoping he’s going to be able to recover,” Gengler said. “It’s a pretty tragic incident.”

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department is working closely with Elgin police to track down the driver.

Authorities canvassed area businesses to find any additional video – and released a new picture of the Jeep involved in the incident.

Newly released photo of the SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash captured on surveillance video. Deputies originally said the vehicle was red/maroon-colored.

“We do feel kind of optimistic, while the one we released doesn’t look the best, part of the quality that we have on that one, we think, we might be able to get the front license plate off of it,” Gengler said.

Deputies also hoping someone that may have seen something will step up the same way bystanders did at the scene.

“There’s a lot of other people that stopped. They stopped and helped and there was a lot of good Samaritans there that day,” Gengler said. “But the person that caused the accident just kept going.”