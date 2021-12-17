School districts respond to ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day’ TikTok trend

CHICAGO — Local schools are responding to a viral TikTok trend that encourages students to bring weapons to school Friday to “every school in the USA, even elementary.”

The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”

While the post does not target any specific schools, school systems across the nation are taking precautions and being hypervigilant to any potential threats.

In the Chicago area, the Glenview Police Department said they’re aware of the posts but there is no credible threat.

Officials at East Maine District 63 say they have no reason to believe there are any threats to their schools.

Barrington schools investigated the posts with local police and also found no credible threats.

Hinsdale School District 181 says local police will have a presence at schools for safety.

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

If anyone has information on a potential threat, they are asked to notify a staff member or local authorities immediately.

On Thursday, two guns were recovered from Evanston Township High School and six students were arrested.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were dismissed from the high school around 12:30 p.m. No one was injured.