Schiller Park woman recovering after being rescued from collapsed canopy

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. — A Schiller Park woman is recovering after being trapped beneath a canopy that collapsed at her home.

Fire officials got a call around 10:15 p.m. Monday night for a report of someone trapped in their home. A woman in her 50s was found underneath the canopy behind her home by a family member.

The awning came down due to heavy snow and ice sitting on top of it. It’s believed the woman may have been under it for as long as 10 hours.

The woman was taken to Luther General Hospital where she was stabilized. She suffered some injuries to her legs and to her head.

The woman was shoveling the snow when the accident happened.

No further information was provided.