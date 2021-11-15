Schaumburg teen charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old stabbed to death in video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Monday following a video in September that showed an 18-year-old being stabbed to death during a fight.

Manuel Porties, 18, died on Sept. 28 at around 6 p.m. in front of a house in the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane. Family said Porties met a 17-year-old for a one-on-one fight and someone recorded it.

In the video, Porties is punched in the face and falls to the ground. It then shows the 17-year-old suspect, who was initially charged with a misdemeanor, stabbing Porties in the neck as he was lying on the ground.

Porties died as a result of the stabbing.

Manuel Porties

After the video surfaced, family said prosecutors told them they declined to file murder charges due to “mutual combat.” However, the Schaumburg Police Department worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring the new charge of first-degree murder.

“He stood over my son and finished him, and that’s not murder?” Porties’ father said back in September.

Authorities are withholding the name and mugshot of the suspect due the him being a juvenile. At this time, it’s unknown if the case will be elevated to adult court.

The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.