South winds bring return of mild temperatures after Friday’s Arctic blast – records broken in the northeast

Gusty S/SW winds helped afternoon temps rise to about 10 degrees above normal Saturday, after a Friday that recorded temperatures 20 or more degrees below normal.

Sunday temperatures should be a little cooler than Saturday but be above normal in the upper 30s before a cold front passes.

Afternoon temperatures should be in the 40s Monday through Thursday before a system arrives Thursday that will bring rain followed by lower temps. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s late next week as the system passes to the east.

The Arctic cold that impacted northern Illinois Friday moved to the northeast.

Several record low temperatures for February 4th were set in northeast states. The low of -10 in Boston Saturday set a new record by 8 degrees as the old record for February 4th was -2 in 1886. The low temperature in Providence, Rhode Island Saturday was -9, seven degrees colder than the old record of -2 set in 1918.