Saturday’s forecast is looking mainly cloudy, rain/snow showers, windy, decreasing clouds, NNW 15-25 with gusts of 35 mph with a high of 41 degrees.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy early and clearing. N 10-20 mph. Low: 28

Sunday is looking mostly sunny and windy. Milder temps. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph

Highs near 60 Extended outlook calls for more clouds to return on Monday with highs in the upper 50s and a chance of showers/t’storms late.

Tuesday some low 60s with showers/thunderstorms. Sunnier and cooler on Wednesday with highs in the seasonal mid 50s. Near 50 and sunny on Thursday. Cloudy on Friday with highs near 50