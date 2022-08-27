Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer, except lakeside. High 84, mid-70s by the lake.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds and getting muggy. Lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny & chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

Extended outlook calls for heat, humidity and chance of thunderstorms to continue into Monday with highs in the upper 80s. More sunshine and not as warm on Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Milder temps in the upper 70s with lots of August sunshine from Wednesday into next weekend.