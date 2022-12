Saturday: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will be into the upper 30s and low 40s

Saturday Night: By the late evening and overnight light rain showers are possible with some light snow mixing in at times.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Sunday: Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the 30s with Highs into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Skies will stay quite gloomy for the next few days and more significant rain moves in late Monday and into Tuesday.