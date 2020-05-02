Sam Lloyd, who appeared on ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 56

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 27: Actor Sam Lloyd arrives at a third season DVD launch event and season five wrap party for the television series “Scrubs” at the Rain Nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort April 27, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The season three DVD will be released on May 9, 2006. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actor Sam Lloyd, who appeared on several television shows and portrayed lawyer Ted Buckland on the comedy, “Scrubs,” has died. He was 56.

Lloyd’s agent confirmed his death Friday night but did not provide details on the cause. Variety reported that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and cancer last year, and it spread to his lungs and spine. He found out he had cancer weeks after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their firstborn, the report said

Over a span of two decades, Lloyd’s television career included roles in major television shows such as “Desperate Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar Town” and “Malcolm in the Middle,” according to his agent. He also appeared in the films “Flubber” and “Galaxy Quest.”

Some of the people he’d worked with paid tribute to him Friday night.

“Rest In peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” actor Zach Braff tweeted. “Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

“Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence described him as a “kind, sweet guy” who will be missed by many.

Lloyd was also a musician. He sang in an a cappella group The Blanks, and played bass guitar in a band called The Butties.