CHICAGO — One Chicago school has already welcomed students who fled Ukraine and now they’re preparing to help even more.

St. Nicholas Cathedral School has been a pillar of the Ukrainian community in the heart of Chicago’s Ukrainian Village.

“We’re the first stop for Ukrainian immigrants coming to the United States, even before all of this,” teacher Matthew Hahn said.

Hahn said many students are bilingual in Ukrainian and English. Recently, the school welcomed eight new students who fled Ukraine.

“We’ve gotten eight new students that are newly arrived from Ukraine, and some really harrowing stories that they bring with them about trekking across a good chunk of the Ukrainian territory and into Poland and then arriving here,” Hahn said.

Hahn said the school is accepting donations on Amazon for basic necessities.

“One of the things that we found that they were arriving with at most three days of outfits and clothes, and you can only imagine everything else with that too,” Hahn said.

St Nicholas is also working with the Big Shoulders Fund to raise money for even more children who are expected to flee Ukraine and head to Chicago.

“We want to make sure they’re prepared to ease their transition as much as possible, they’ve been through a lot and to have some welcoming arms open to greet them could mean the world to these kids,” Hahn said.

Block Club Chicago first reported that the school is hoping to gather basic necessities for those students and the others who are expected to arrive.