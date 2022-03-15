CHICAGO — It’s been nearly three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, with no signs of slowing down.

Speaking with WGN News, Yevhen Pylypenko discussed what a day of war in Ukraine looks like, as translated by his brother Anton.

“At this point, what’s going on is a full-scale war and it has changed dramatically; the lifestyle and lives of many people in Ukraine,” Yevhen said. “There are bombs. They are just flying in the sky. It’s very difficult emotionally. It’s a big punch on our lives on what is happening right now.”

Yevhen Pylypenko had to say goodbye to his wife and two young girls over the weekend. He spent weeks working on a safety plan and decided to send them to Poland along with several other family members.

“Today, I talked to my mom and obviously, they were exhausted and in shock,” Yevhen said. “While they were traveling, my mother said that they saw the rockets which flew and there was an attack.”

On Sunday, family members witnessed a Russian airstrike hitting a military base near the Polish border.

At least 35 people were killed, with more than a hundred injured. Fortunately, the Pylypenko family made it to safety.

“It’s a huge relief,” Yevhen said. “It’s a huge relief knowing that they’re safe.”

Now, Yevhen shifts his efforts to defend his hometown of Petrosky.

The Russians aren’t far, about 60 miles south, and have been bombing the district daily.

“They are saying that it’s very difficult to concentrate on work and do work while you hear bombs being shot in the city.

Yevhen spends his day volunteering, building barriers to protect his local hospital from enemy fire.

But as night falls and curfew takes effect, he describes an eerie atmosphere.

“It’s very, very dark right now. It’s like the woods in the middle of nowhere. That’s how dark it is in the cities.”

Still, he seeks the light, focusing on reuniting with his family when the war is over.

“People are very patriotic and they have lots of beliefs and hope that they will win,” Yevhen said. “But nonetheless, there’s huge stress going on through everyone’s mind.”