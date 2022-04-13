A local teacher shares how she's addressing the topic in the classroom

Understanding the war in Ukraine can be difficult for many to understand, but especially for kids.

Olenka Bodnarskyj, a teacher at Catherine Cook School in Old Town is pushing for other teachers to discuss the challenging topic with their students. Follow her blog: www.fundforteachers.org/blog

Fundraiser for Ukraine:

Sunflowers of Solidarity Benefit Art Auction launches Wednesday, April 27 and runs through April 29. Nearly 80 professional artists have created and donated artwork to raise urgent humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

