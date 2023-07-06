WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Tucked away in a Woodridge warehouse, it may surprise locals that the world’s largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies resides, aiding under-resourced people from 135 countries, including Ukraine.

On Thursday, an army of volunteers with Project C.U.R.E. Chicago carefully packed shipping container No. 114 to assist the courageous doctors and nurses working in Ukraine.

“It can take up to five months to get where it’s going,” said Project C.U.R.E. Chicago’s operation chief Jessamyn Moore.

The 50,000-square-foot Project C.U.R.E Chicago warehouse in west suburban Woodridge is one of seven warehouses across the United States.

“Nationwide, we have over 35,000 volunteers,” Moore said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

Among the many volunteers was Stevenson High School junior Vinod Kanna, who works at the warehouse on Tuesday and Thursday for about six hours a day. Kanna said he loves the satisfaction that comes with helping others.

“I feel a little bit proud, knowing that I’m not just sitting at home doing nothing over the summer, but instead, coming out here and working for people not as fortunate as us,” Kanna said.

Since the war began, Project C.U.R.E. has delivered more than $23 million worth of vital medical supplies and equipment with the help of government grants, hospitals and medical equipment manufacturers.

But the nonprofit also relies on generous donations for those seeking to help war-torn Ukraine.

“Less than 2% of our budget is overhead,” Moore said.

Since 200, Project C.U.R.E. warehouses nationwide have distributed more than a billion dollars worth of medical supplies.