EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — Several southwest suburban Catholic parishes are sending critical supplies to Poland and raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

Dozens of volunteers — including Evergreen Park firefighters, parishioners and local students — picked up 600 boxes and loaded them into a truck outside St. Bernadette Parish Wednesday.

St. Bernadette’s pastor, Rev. Benedykt Pazdan, said the boxes are filled with everyday necessities for Ukrainian refugees and were collected in just four days.

Pastor Pazdan said thanks to Rotary District 6450 securing space on a flight overseas, the collections will make it to Poland within 10 days. Rev. Pazdan said while he’s encouraged the community to pray for peace in Ukraine, he also wanted to do something tangible and concrete by helping those in need.

“All the supplies that we’ve collected, over 600 boxes of everyday supplies for women and children, everyday people, is going to go to Poland and it’s going to help the refugees and hopefully ease their pain,” Pastor Pazdan said.

In addition to the physical donations, St. Bernadette Parish has collaborated with others in the community to collect more than $130,000 for Ukrainian refugees.