KYIV, Ukraine — A suburban man and his wife made it out of Kyiv as shelling began, only to begin a long journey into Poland to safety.

Alex Becker and Larysa Yuschenko are teachers who met abroad while working in China. They have lived in Kyiv for the last three years.

Becker, who is from Carpentersville, knew about 10 days in that it was time to leave.

“I said we have to go because if we don’t go now we might not ever be able to go,” Becker said.

The couple grabbed their laptops, documents and cash — along with their dog Odetta, and boarded a train to Lviv.

Once they got there, the couple took a taxi as far as they could and then had to walk to the Polish border.

“(Odetta) couldn’t even stand,” Larysa Yushchenko said. “She wanted to lay down.”

With Becker’s mother’s help in Illinois, the couple crossed into Poland and met up with tour guide Tim Pendlebury. He let them stay with his family for several days until they could find their own place.

They got an apartment near Krakow by paying cash upfront for a six-month lease. The couple is happy they are safe, but worried how much longer the war will last.

“I don’t see this ending quickly, Becker said.

Some Chicago area doctors have seen the bloodshed first-hand.

Dr. Zaher Sahloul, a pulmonary critical care specialist from Advocate Christ Medical Center, recently returned from Ukraine after treating people injured by Russian troops.

Dr. Sahloul told WGN News the story that a 12-year-old Ukrainian boy wanted Americans to know about.

“The Russian convoy shot at the car and killed his grandmother, she bled to death on the spot,” he said. “His grandfather was injured, he was injured.”

Dr. Sahloul and the team he was on with Med Global had to rush into bunkers at times to escape incoming missiles.

On Thursday, the U.S. announced it will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as the war rages on.