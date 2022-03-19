ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Members of the St. James Parish in Arlington Heights are praying for peace, thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Judy Schleismann was just six years old when World War II began, seeing images of widespread destruction that remind her of her childhood.

“People being separated and the babies, the children, such fear that affects me,” Schleismann said.

The prayer service is one of many being held by Archdiocese of Chicago parishes and schools this weekend. Many are raising funds for humanitarian aid to benefit Ukrainians.

“Just like you, I’ve shed a few tears as I’ve watched the coverage of the human suffering going on in Ukraine over the last month now,” Arlington Heights mayor Tom Hayes said.