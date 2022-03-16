CHICAGO — More than 70 Chicago chefs are getting ready to support Ukraine Wednesday night at Navy Pier.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the “Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine” event will take place inside the Navy Pier Ballroom.

Chef Jose Andreas has been in Poland with the organization World Central History, which provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. Andreas has been helping feed refugees as they cross the border.

Tony Priolo, of Piccolo Signo, organized the fundraiser. The date is holding special significance; it’s two years to the date from then Illinois restaurants were ordered to close at the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is a humanitarian thing I couldn’t take it anymore we had to do something as chefs we give. This is what we do. We cook,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Chicago Restaurant Coalition held a meeting with the goal of more federal funding to help owners recover.

Despite the financial pain, over 70 Chicago chefs are choosing to give back to those in need abroad.

“We’ve been working nonstop for the last 2 weeks on this,” said Priolo. “But it’s amazing to look at what we did.”

There are some VIP tickets still available.