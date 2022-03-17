CHICAGO — As attacks on residential areas of Ukraine continue to escalate, Rush University Medical Center students and staff collaborated quickly to send aid to those in need.

In just a matter of days, the medical center’s community worked together to gather and pack up hundreds of basic items for Ukrainians.

“It’s really important for us, especially in the healthcare setting to stand in solidarity with the brothers and sisters that are struggling right now,” Program coordinator Joline Lozano said.

First year Rush medical student Dmytro Mysok moved from Ukraine when he was three. Many of his relatives are still there.

Mysok’s set up of the donation drive is one way he’s getting involved to make a difference.

“Just the support from the donations and support from people who are willing to volunteer their time to package these items, to ship them out. The support has been absolutely overwhelming,” Mysok said.

Since the effort started Monday, contributions have been flowing in at a steady rate.

“I was going to bins every couple of hours and before I could get back, they were full again,” Program manager Tabari Woodson said.

After seeing the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, organizers said they feel honored to help in whatever capacity they can.

“Seeing people in rush pain, the children especially and the elders without a doubt and the families being separated,” Sr. director Sharon Gates said.

Mysok plans to do what he can as long as help is needed in Ukraine.

“It’s been very to find people to help me with this project and any project I can find,” he said. “So right now, my goal is just to find projects to get people involved.”

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The organization World Relief Chicago will ship the donations to Poland. Organizers hope they will make it by next Friday.