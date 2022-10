CHICAGO — Rep. Mike Quigley visited students at Saint Nicholas Cathedral School Thursday morning in Ukrainian Village to greet Ukrainian refugee students and their families who fled the war.

Quigley, the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, took questions from students and their parents.

Saint Nicholas Cathedral School currently has 65 refugee students with children enrolling weekly.

Links for donations:

Amazon.com

Donate Online (stnicholascathedralschool.org)