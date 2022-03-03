Purple Heart recipient helping Americans get out of Ukraine with ‘Project Dynamo’

KYIV — With over 20,000 Americans still in Ukraine, one man and his team have been working to shuttle people to safety.

WGN News first met Brian Stern at O’Hare last September. He had just helped evacuate more than 100 people from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops that left the country in chaos.

Stern remembered that day as buildings continue to burn in Ukraine.

“When we did our first big operation with Dynamo, we landed in Chicago, with 100 and some people, I’m a big fan of Chicago, Chicago took care of us,” Stern said.

Now, he and his team at Project Dynamo, a crisis rescue operation, are doing the same work in Ukraine — by trying to help American citizens get to safety.

Stern is a US Army and Navy veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and knows he has an unusual ability to stay calm when surrounded by chaos.

“I would say it’s war,” Stern said. “If the soldiers are panicking, then what are the civilians doing?”

Through several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, Stern said he developed a special skill set.

“I knew that I could help, and I put a crew together and with the right people — we’d be able to have an impact,” Stern said.

So far in Ukraine, he’s rescued at least six bus loads of Americans by making a treacherous 18-hour trek from Kyiv to the Romanian border. They navigated not only bombs, but challenges like fuel and food supply.

“When safety is at issue, life is at issue, and war is at issue, normal people need help – and need help from people who know how to do these sorts of things,” Stern said.

The U.S. State Department told Americans that it will not come to rescue them in Ukraine more than a month ago. There are still around 23,000 Americans in Ukraine.

“We’re not trying to rescue the whole world, certainly not, but there are a lot of people asking for help,” Stern said.

Project Dynamo has received more than 2,000 requests for evacuation. It’s all funded by donations and fueled by Stern’s drive to help.