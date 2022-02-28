More than 100 at Wheaton vigil encouraged to write Ukrainians letters for encouragement

CHICAGO — At New Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton Monday night, the message was clear.

More than 100 people came out to pray, light candles and hold onto a sense of community as Russia’s war rages on in Ukraine.

“We pray for you, for your safety, for your children’s safety and we want this senseless violence to stop,” Shalini Gupta said with United for Peace.

People were encouraged to write letters to Ukrainians to send them abroad and to encourage them to keep the faith.

By candlelight and prayer, several different nationalities came together to support Ukraine.