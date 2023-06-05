EVANSTON, Ill. — An ambulance donated by Loyola Medicine to Ukraine, covered with signatures and messages of support, was blessed ahead of being shipped overseas.

On Monday, Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich joined Loyola Medicine leaders, Serhiy Koledov, Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, and elected officials at a press conference to bless the ambulance and mark the beginning of its long journey to Ukraine.

Loyola gave the medical emergency vehicle a tune-up and filled it with stretchers and additional EMS supplies.

‘US Ambulances for Ukraine‘ will deliver the vehicle to the frontlines of war-torn Ukraine.

“We are beyond excited and grateful to be helping those in Ukraine,” said Tim Prokop CCEMT-P, operations manager for Loyola Medicine Transport.

Since March 2022, U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine has facilitated the donation of 39 ambulances.