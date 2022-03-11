Local fundraisers held this weekend to raise money, supplies for Ukraine

CHICAGO — As the war continues in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis deepens. There are several events being held over the weekend in Chicago to help get supplies to those trying to leave the country.

The Ukrainian National Museum is holding an event Friday and the $25,000 raised will be going to help the people of Ukraine.

Nearly 2.5 million people have left their homes, their lives, their hearts in Ukraine to escape the bombs, bullets and destruction.

Officials believe about two million more have been displaced inside the country, with many trying to take advantage of cease fires to try and escape.

The money raised from the event Friday was done by The Yard Foundation, The Selfreliance Foundation with the help of first responders. All of the money is going to help get aid to the people of Ukraine.

“It’s a small group they have made T-shirts and stickers and sold them on line and in a 24-hour period this small group raised $25,000. And they are taking that money…from there money horrific times,” said Steve Demitro, VP of the Ukrainian National Museum.

Here are other donation drives and fundraisers scheduled this weekend in Chicago:

Where: St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago

3636 W Wolfram Street

When: Sunday, March 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The donation drop-off area is Resurrection Hall that is accessible on the right side of the main parking lot.

Where: Help Heroes of Ukraine

450 Kehoe Blvd., Carol Stream, IL

When: March 11, 12 & 13

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(online deliveries accepted)

Amazon list of items needs: www.amazon.com/registries (For Amazon delivery please select ‘Help Heroes of Ukraine’ shipping address)

For more info, go to: helpheroesofukraine.com

Chicago Chefs for Ukraine presented by Lifeway

Where: Navy Pier Ballroom

When: Wednesday, March 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more info, go to: www.eventbrite.com