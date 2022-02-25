Local drivers worried Russian invasion will lead to astronomical gas prices

CHICAGO — Drivers are worried gas prices will continue to rise due to Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

AAA reports as of Friday, the national price average rose to $3.57, up three cents from Thursday.

In Illinois, prices are even higher. The average is $3.77, up six cents from Thursday. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was just $2.68.

“It’s disheartening, I stopped driving into the city and take the train,” driver Cindy Tolan said.

Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world behind the United States. America receives about 10% of our oil from Russia.

As a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there’s many concerns global energy costs will rise.

Crude oil rose above $100 a barrel Thursday, then dipped to $91 on Friday.

President Biden said he is working to offset Americans being hit hard at the pump by working with other global supplier to boost production.

“We don’t want people to go into crisis mode and hoard gas,” AAA spokesperson Molly Hart said. “That could be more challenging on everyone. We need to wait and see what the outcome is.”

AAA said the other thing to prepare for is refineries switching over from the winter to summer blend in March and April, which already increases prices.