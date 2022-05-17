LYIV, Ukraine — A local doctor who served as a medic in the Navy is using his decades of experience to help people in Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the loss of life and limb continues to mount.

Dr. Rom Stevens is a former combat veteran who spent 36 years in the Navy, with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Dr. Stevens and a friend from Spokane, who is also a doctor, are now encamped in Lyiv.

“He and I had a sailing trip planned up the coast of Alaska planned so I had the time,” Dr. Stevens said.

Dr. Stevens told WGN News the military men and women wounded are being tended to by military doctors and nurses. He is helping out on the on the civilian side of the war.

“Mainly to give lectures and teach,” Dr. Stevens said. “Particularly, the military medical system.”

Dr. Stevens said the wounds are a bit different than his experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Most of the injuries are fragmentation wounds bombs, rpgs and small arms, rifles,” Dr. Stevens said.

Dr. Stevens said Ukrainians have made it clear to him they want to a part of Europe more than ever.

After months of holding out at a steel plant, Ukrainian soldiers left the Azovstal steel recently. Russians now have full control of the strategic port city Mariupol.