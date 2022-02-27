‘Illinois is with you’: State, local leaders join hundreds in rally for Ukraine

CHICAGO — Support for Ukraine continued throughout Chicago Sunday, with the local and state leaders joining hundreds in Ukrainian Village to rally.

“We stand together in solidarity with Chicago’s Ukrainian community,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Hundreds gathered with anti-Putin signs. Lightfoot called the Russian president a “ruthless killer” who doesn’t care about his people. She urged immigration authorities to give Ukrainians temporary protective status within the United States and the nation’s borders to open to those seeking freedom in America.

“It’s Ukraine today but it will be another Democratic freedom-loving country tomorrow,” Lightfoot said. “We must stop him in his tracks.”

Rally-goers on Sunday demanded humanitarian aid.

Addressing the crowd, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the recent violence in Ukraine a bloodthirsty invasion. The politician held a moment of silence for the more than 100 people killed thus far.

“To the heroes of Ukraine, Illinois is with you,” Pritzker said.

Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-5) offered a solution.

“People ask me ‘what can we do?’ Thoughts and prayers are good; blocking the skies is better,” he said.

RepCongressman Danny Davis, who represents the Ukrainian Village, said he would stand firm against tyranny, realizing freedom is hardly free.

“It’s Ukraine today but it will be the United States tomorrow,” Davis said.