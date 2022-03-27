CHICAGO — Hundreds marched through downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Native Ukrainians were among the many who descended upon Millennium Park. Rallygoers included Myroslava Moisa, who moved to Chicago from Lviv with her husband four years ago.

“You feel useless. We volunteer, we send money, we try to do everything we can,” Moisa said.

But Moisa told WGN News that nothing could stop the fear she feels for her parents and sister in harm’s way. Among the youngest victims, Moisa said she sees her 3-year-old son Matviy.

“It is war, it is war right now, and people are dying right now,” an emotional Moisa said.

The mother admires the country’s determination to hold onto their freedom.

“When you even talk to your friends and family in Ukraine, I start to cry and so on – they courageous,” Moisa said. “Everything will be fine, Mira, don’t worry. We will stand. We will fight. They’re amazing people there.”

As Chicago’s Ukrainian-American community members rallied in that spirit, they also called for more defensive weapons to fight back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army.

“Now I understand you want more. We all want more. We want to see the defeat, once and for all, of Vladimir Putin,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL 9th District) said.

The calls for action aren’t solely directed at the United States. The march also stopped at the consulates of China and Hungary, two countries criticized for their lack of support.

“It’s a genocide of Ukrainian people,” Ukraine native Amdrii Fegum said. “We have to do as much as possible to stop it.”