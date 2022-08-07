CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday.

The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for U.S. officials to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Protesters also called for the U.S. to continue giving Ukraine weapons and other supplies to fight against Russia with.

Sunday marked five months, two weeks and one day since Russia first invaded Ukraine. According to the United Nation’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 5,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.