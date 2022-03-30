EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — Volunteers in Evergreen Park on Wednesday were gathering supplies for Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland.

Organizers from St. Bernadette Catholic Parish said rain or shine, they were going to load a truck with hundreds of boxes for Ukrainian refugees and thanks to dozens of volunteers, they got the truck packed just as it started raining.

“I was born and raised just 60 miles from the Ukrainian border,” the Rev. Benedykt Pazdan said. “The majority of my family is still there and when the war broke out, it broke my heart to see so much suffering and pain.”

And that’s why the pastor, who moved from Poland in 2001, led the effort to collect and pack about 600 boxes filled with items like diapers, shampoo and toothpaste, for refugees now in Poland.

Pazdan thanked the Rotary District 6450 for securing space on a flight overseas. The collection will make it to Poland within 10 days.

Pazdan says while he’s encouraged the community to pray for peace in Ukraine, he also wanted to do something concrete by helping those in need with their daily needs.

“I just can’t imagine living in Ukraine right now being invaded by another country it’s tragic seeing all of your loved ones say if they’re injured everything you worked for being taken away its just tragic so anything we could do to help is just great,” Patrick Galeher, student at Brother Rice High School, said.

“It feels good to help others you know i know that they’re struggling over there so we had time today so why not go out there and try to help others,” Jourdan Loving, student at St. Xavier University, said.

In addition to the donations, St. Bernadette parish has collaborated with another parish to collect more than $130,000 for refugees.