Dozens of local chefs coming together to support Ukrainian refugees

CHICAGO — Dozens of local chefs are coming together later this month for a fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees.

The owner of Picolo Sogno, is organizing a tasting event called “Chicago Cooks for Ukraine” on March 16 at the Navy Pier Ballroom. Chefs across the city, including Rick Bayless, Joe Flamm, Erick Williams and Jason Hammel, will be channeling their talents after watching the heart-wrenching images abroad.

“The answers were immediate,” Lulu Cafe owner Jason Hammel said. “Within seconds, we were like ‘yes, yes, yes, we’re there.'”

The tasting event will raise money for World Central Kitchen — an organization that feeds people in need, often in war-torn areas.

“They’ve lost everything. It’s devastating, it’s almost too much to take in,” said Prairie Grass Cafe co-chef Sarah Stegner. “You feel it right now people here are desperate to help and make a difference.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 and will go on sale next week.

If chefs or sponsors want to get involved, they can call Tony Priolo from Picolo Sogno at 312-421-007.