Dance group holding virtual classes for children in Ukraine

CHICAGO — A Ukrainian dance group is teaching classes virtually from Chicago to children in hiding in Kyiv and other cities under Russian attack.

A humanitarian aid group U-Care reached out to the dance group to see if they could set up Zoom dance lessons — and teachers at the Ukrainian Cultural Center did not hesitate.

Dance instructors at the cultural center, who have been all over the world performing traditional Ukrainian dances, are holding virtual classes via Zoom.

“What happened last Thursday is unimaginable. There is always a thought he can do it, but he wont do it, right,” said Nastia Lotoska, a Ukrainian dance teacher.

The war is very personal for Lotoska who was born in Ukraine and has family there. She lost an uncle when Russia first invaded in 2014.

“I lost family members, now my cousins are being drafted. It’s personal. We are frustrated, we are angry, we are upset. We want people to do something. We are ready to fight our own fight, but we need help. We are protecting the world, not just Ukraine,” Lotoska said.

Today however, she is trying to protect the innocence of children, many surviving the fighting in bomb shelters. Some are able to stay in their own homes or with friends and relatives.

The children are focused on the dance teachers and the movements.

“We have a duty to do this for them, whatever we can do for them. If it means trying to get them up and teaching them little steps to help them forget there are bombs flying above them, we are going to do it for them. They are our responsibility,” Lotoska said.

The cultural center is doing five classes Thursday with kids all over Ukraine, even in cities where fighting is fierce.