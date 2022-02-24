Chicago’s Ukrainian community reacts to Russia’s invasion on country

CHICAGO — The Ukrainian community is very large in Chicago, and rally’s and demonstrations in support of Ukraine started early Thursday morning.

The morning service at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, located at 835 N Oakley Blvd., saw an unusual amount of people in the pews. Some visibly feeling the weight of the Russian invasion.

Father Serhiy Kaovalchuk, who led Thursday’s service, just arrived from Ukraine four-years ago. He, along with 80 percent of the students at St. Nicholas School, have relatives in Ukraine.

“Right now we remain strong. Of course it is not easy, I think and hope with God we will finish this,” said Fr. Kaovalchuk.

Those prayers started in 2014 when Russia first stepped foot into Eastern Ukraine, and they just continued Thursday as Russia advances into the country.

“I was shocked that President Putin would do this. I thought it would only be something he would scare the world about,” said Paul Skomoroch, an eighth grader at St. Nicholas School.

They are watching the developments closely both in school and at home.

“I’m glad to see our children from St. Nicholas School. The prayer of children is very strong because they have very clean hearts. I invite children to continue to pray for Ukraine and for peace,” said Fr. Kaovalchuk.

The Ukrainian community is large in the Chicago area, some estimating those with ties to Ukraine around 250,000.

Earlier Thursday morning, a group of people gathered at Harlem Avenue over the Kennedy Expressway to show their support for Ukraine.

A rally is planned near Ukrainian Community Center at Chicago and Oakley at 1 p.m. Thursday and a vigil at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral at 6 p.m. Thursday.