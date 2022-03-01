Chicagoans donating much-needed supplies to Ukrainian forces, civilians

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are donating much-needed supplies to Ukrainian forces and civilians as they battle against the Russian invasion.

Meest, located at Belmont and Rutherford on the Northwest Side, is an international delivery company that has a transport leaving for Ukraine on Wednesday.

What they need are medical supplies, combat gear like helmets and body armor, as well as strong painkillers, tourniquets, walkie-talkies and night vision goggles.

The supplies will make their way to Ukraine to be distributed to those citizen soldiers who are joining the Ukrainian military in the fight against Russian forces.

In addition to those supplies for military operations, they’re also looking for items like powdered baby formula, diapers both for children and adults as there are many older people being displaced and moved around.

For more information, go to: helpukrainetogether.com