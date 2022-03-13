Chicagoans collect supplies to benefit Ukrainians

CHICAGO — As Ukrainian refugees flee the war-torn country, local allies are collecting much-needed supplies to ship overseas.

For the more than 2.5 million refugees that have fled the Eastern European country, relief is desperately needed.

Priyal Shah couldn’t just sit back and watch the devastation engulfing Ukraine. She has decided to pitch in from home, boxing donations of supplies such as hand warmers and blankets overseas to help civilians.

According to the United Nations, Poland has accepted the most Ukrainian refugees of the nations that border Ukraine.

Items being donated from local residents are being dropped off at St. Hyacinth Basilica, where medical supplies are getting sent overseas.

The donation drive is a partnership between St. Hyacinth Basilica, the junior board of the Polish American Medical Society and the Legion of Young Polish Women.

In addition to medical items and blankets, hygiene products and flashlights are also among the necessary supplies for refugees.