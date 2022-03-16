CHICAGO — Ukrainians in Chicago closely watched President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday morning.

The majority of students who attend St. Nicholas in Ukrainian Village have loved ones in Ukraine, and the message to Congress from the Ukrainian president brought pride along with sadness to the students.

“There are two grandpas and one grandma in Ukraine and I’m scared for them,” said Illia Bobesiuk, a sixth-grader at the school.

After Zelenskyy’s remarks, students spoke about how the president referred to Pearl Harbor and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech as parallels to what’s currently happening in Ukraine.

Since the war started, St. Nicholas has enrolled eight children from Ukraine and the school’s principal said she’s expecting more students in the days to come.

“I’m glad that they are safe. I just cannot imagine how hard it is for them right now because their fathers are there, some of their brothers are in Ukraine, their pets also their house, all of their things. It’s really hard for them,” said Sophiya Kovalzhuk, an eighth grader.

The principal at St. Nicolas said if anyone is interested in helping children from Ukraine who are now attending the school, you can donate school supplies and toiletries to the school.

For more information, go to: www.stnicholascathedralschool.org