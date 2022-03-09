Chicago nurse helps raise donations for over 150 suitcases of medical supplies headed to Ukraine

CHICAGO — A Chicago nurse helped raise donations for 167 suitcases full of medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine.

The luggage was packed with medical and surgical supplies to help civilians and soldiers.

Jessica Szostak has been collecting donations all week with the help of family and friends. What started as a small collection turned into thousands of items of medical supplies.

“Kind of what we really wanted to do was make suitcase first aid kits, so in a lot of them they have a little bit of everything,” Szostak said.

For Szostak, the actions were more than just a good deed — it’s personal for her. Szostak’s mother grew up in Poland and her aunt is still there, witnessing the refugee crisis first-hand.

“Just because you’re across the world, doesn’t mean we’re not united,” Szostak said. “We still do our part, these are still our neighbors from a Polish standpoint. We’re doing what someone never did for us during World War II. We need to do our part.”

Once Szostak, who is an ICU nurse on the South Side, got the word out — the donations just kept coming in.

The supplies were packed up at her house and dropped off at O’Hare on Wednesday. The luggage will accompany a group of doctors with MedGlobal to survey the war zone and determine more ways to bring medical assistance in.

“This is just a little piece of the puzzle in the big picture but even if its just this small little piece, its a piece that can save someone’s life,” Szostak said.

The intention is to continue to send medical supplies with groups of doctors headed into Poland and Ukraine.