Chicago faith community unites in support of Ukraine on Near North Side

CHICAGO — On the Lord’s Day, the faithful gathered at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Near North Side to pray for peace.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago was among those in attendance Sunday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth day.

“Yes, this moment is about the territorial integrity of a nation,” Cupich said. “It is our moment in the history of our world to say stop. No more We want a different world for our children. That is what this moment is all about.”

For the faithful, the impact of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine crisis comes down, in many ways, to family.

“My wife has called and talked and spoke. They are doing fine,” said Chicago resident Peter Skomoroch. “They’re going into shelters and protecting their land and there’s nothing else you can do. You have to fight.”

For those in Chicago’s Ukrainian village, Sunday was a show of solidarity with those 5,000 miles away.

The dove of peace above the altar at St. Nicholas, a sign of their hope that the Russian leadership’s aggression toward a neighbor will end.

“We have nothing against the soldiers. We are asking them to go home. Don’t shoot. Don’t kill. Don’t shoot your brothers,” Chicago resident Dr. Iouri Melnik said. “We are not brothers with the Kremlin but with the soldiers. If they are willing to not shoot and kill, they should do it.”