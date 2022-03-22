CHICAGO — A Chicago couple living in Spain has opened up their home to Ukrainian refugees.

Ryan and Justyna Ward lived outside Chicago’s Ukrainian Village before moving to Spain for work. In the past month, they’ve taken in three families who’ve fled the invasion.

The first family stayed for a week, the second for just one night. The current family is expected to live there through April.

The couple spoke with WGN Morning News Tuesday to discuss why they decided to do this. Watch the full interview in the player above