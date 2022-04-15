CHICAGO — Some of Chicago’s most popular chefs are donating their time to feed thousands of people who have fled the war-torn country.

Recently, 70 of them hosted a benefit at Navy Pier that raised $600,000 dollars for the people of Ukraine. But a group of chefs took an extra step. They traveled to the border country of Poland to lend a helping hand.

Through video chat, the chefs spoke with WGN News and shared the images captured after long days in the kitchen.

Watch Lourdes Duarte’s story above.