CHICAGO — Several Catholic schools in Chicago came together to pray for peace in Ukraine Monday.



The vigil was hosted by St Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village

The school is named for Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of, among many things, children.

Monday, the school invited students from three other Catholic schools on Chicago’s West Side to join them for a show of support to Ukraine.

The prayer for peace vigil was lead by students.

Many of St Nicholas families are of Ukrainian descent.

Students and staff from St. Pius V School in Pilsen, St. Mary Star of the Sea School and St. Nicholas of Tolentine School in Chicago’s West Lawn were in attendance.