Archdiocese of Chicago holding special Mass to pray for peace in Ukraine

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago will be holding a special Mass and rosary Saturday morning to pray for peace in Ukraine.

The 9 a.m. Mass at Holy Name Cathedral will be dedicated to those in the Ukraine amid the Russian attacks. Chicago’s Archdiocese says there will be several masses and services this weekend to pray for peace, an end to the war and to pray for safety.

A vigil took place last night in Millennium Park. As many as 200,000 Ukrainian-Americans call the Chicago area home. They have been coming together to ask the U.S. government and its allies to do more to help their homeland.

Many have shared their stories and their fears for loved ones still in Ukraine. Many say it’s heartbreaking to see the images showing the damage done by missiles and rockets, and of the families hiding in bomb train stations in attempt to leave the country.

A second service will take place Saturday evening at Saint Mary of the Lake Parish outside Holy Name Cathedral.