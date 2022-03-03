‘Anything to help them’: Suburban man delivering $40K worth of supplies to Ukraine

CHICAGO — A suburban man and two others are hopping on a plane to deliver supplies to the Ukrainian border.

On Thursday night, Andriy Herha, of Oak Brook, will be flying from O’Hare to Poland — where the group will bring bags and suitcases filled with gear in hopes of helping to save lives.

“It’s nerve racking, your hands are shaking,” said Herha. “You don’t know how to help.”

Herha was born in Ukraine and much of his family still lives there.

“My dad, my in-laws, my cousins, everyone is there,” said Herha.

Herha and his friend spent Thursday packing bulletproof vests, helmets, first-aid kits and other equipment.

“We did tons of research we had to talk to multiple different government bodies to make sure this was allowed to be taken out of the country,” he said.

Herha raised $40,000 to buy the equipment in just about a day. After learning it would take weeks to ship the tactical gear to Ukraine, he decided to enlist some volunteers and deliver it in-person.

They first flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday to pick up the equipment. On Thursday night, they are flying it to Poland.

“Instead of a couple of weeks we’re going to try to deliver these goods in literally four days, from the time we raised funds until actually they are going to get there on the ground,” said Herha.

Once in Poland, the equipment will be brought to Ukraine’s border.

“We are trying to do anything possible anything to help them,” said Herha.

Herha said they will keep trying to fly gear into Poland if the mission is successful.

You can donate at uyco.org.