CHICAGO — A McHenry County judge is expected to make a ruling on two former DCFS workers accused of ignoring signs of child abuse in the case of 5-year-old A.J. Freund. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin worked on 5-year-old A.J. Freund’s case, who was killed by his parents in 2019.

They are accused of ignoring signs of abuse and failing to remove 5-year-old A.J. Freund from his Crystal Lake home despite multiple police reports indicating the situation.

Testimony also was heard from emergency room doctors who treated Freund. Freund was murdered in 2019 by his parents and his body was found in a shallow grave after his parents claimed he was missing.

His parents, Joanne Cunningham and Andrew Freund, were both convicted of numerous charges in connection to his murder and are serving at least 30 years in prison.

The defense has tried to poke holes in the police reports for a lack of consistency and defense attorneys have said both workers followed procedures.

Expert witnesses said the two did superficial work and that there was more than enough evidence to move A.J. from the home. Prosecutors say if they had done their jobs, A.J. may still be alive.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Friday morning with the judges ruling likely to come shortly after.