Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Pres. Trump confirms

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani holds a ballot envelope as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Sunday that his attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani has been in the spotlight in the weeks since the 2020 Presidential Election, as he’s been a central figure in the Trump campaign’s contest of election results in several states.

Trump made the announcement Sunday afternoon, saying: “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

As a top member of Trump’s legal team, Giuliani has helped drive several of the lawsuits filed by the president’s campaign which advance still unproven claims of voter fraud in the election.

Giuliani is the latest of the Trump team to test positive, after several key members, including Trump himself, tested positive months ago.

Giuliani appeared on Fox News earlier Sunday to speak about the ongoing legal challenges to elections in multiple states on behalf of Trump.