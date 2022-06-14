ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Police in Round Lake Beach are expected to issue an update after three people were found dead in a home Monday. The discovery lead to a police pursuit and a person was taken into custody.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased individuals inside.

At some point, a police pursuit involving the alleged suspect took place.

The suspect crashed along I-80 at the Des Plaines River Bridge, near Duncan and Water Streets.

Round Lake Beach police told WGN News the suspect was taken into custody following the pursuit.

No other information has been provided.