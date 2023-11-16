ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man faces charges after allegedly driving drunk and intentionally crashing into squad car in Round Lake Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Norberto Garcia-Acevedo, 27, faces charges of aggravated battery to officer, with deadly weapon and DUI.

According to police, a Round Lake police officer was travelling north on Cedar Lake Road when someone driving south on the same road swerved into the northbound lane and crashed into the squad car head on.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that Garcia-Acevedo was intoxicated and intentionally targeted the police officer and his vehicle.

Garcia-Acevedo will appear in court Thursday.