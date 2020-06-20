Round Lake Beach police release videos after man dies during attempted arrest

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. – Police in Round Lake Beach have released body cam footage after a man died during an attempted arrest.

The videos do not show the initial encounter and arrest of Abel Rosiles Jr., but begin once he’s in distress.

On the night of June 10 at around 11 p.m., a Round Lake Beach police officer is shown performing The Heimlich Maneuver on Rosiles Jr.

Police responded to a Thornton’s gas station after an employee said Rosiles Jr. was yelling and threatening him.

Officers were attempting to place Rosiles Jr. into custody when they said he ran.

When they caught up to him and handcuffed Rosiles Jr, police said he appeared to be in distress.

Hey, hey is it lodged in there?” an officer asks.

Officer’s said they asked Rosiles Jr. if he swallowed something that could hurt him and he nodded yes.

“He’s breathing, I’ve got his stomach up and down, he’s breathing, keep his airway open ’til they get there,” an officer said.

While officers waited for paramedics, they moved him to the grass and uncuffed him.

“I don’t want his head anywhere near that curb. I’m holding him up,” an officer said.

An officer ran to a squad car to grab a defibrillator, but it was not used because paramedics arrived on the scene.

After they performed CPR, they used a tool to pull out a plastic bag from deep within Rosiles Jr.’s throat.

Police said a field test later confirmed it to be filled with cocaine.

Rosiles Jr. was then transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, in Libertyville, where he later died.