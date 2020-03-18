Round Lake Beach man charged in officer’s weekend shooting

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting a police officer in the leg with the officer’s own gun last weekend as the two men struggled outside a home.

23-year-old Alan D. Quintana-Cruz of Round Lake Beach is charged with aggravated battery and disarming a police officer.

Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Lee Filas says Quintana-Cruz was ordered held on a $2 million bond during a Tuesday hearing.

He allegedly shot a Round Lake Beach officer in the lower leg Sunday with the officer’s holstered gun during a struggle as the officer responded to a reported domestic battery.