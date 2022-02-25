Round Lake Beach man charged after 6-year-old beaten; on life support

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A suburban man is facing aggravated battery charges after he allegedly beat his girlfriend’s child so badly the 6-year-old ended up on life support.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, officers were contacted by Advocate Condell Medical Center staff regarding injuries sustained to a 6-year-old child.

The child was rushed to the hospital in an Uber after the 6-year-old was found unresponsive with significant injuries.

Following an investigation police believe before the child was injured, the 6-year-old was in a home with their mother’s boyfriend Tracy Thomas, 34, of Round Lake Beach.

Thomas turned himself into police Thursday afternoon and was charged with aggravated battery. During his bond hearing, it was stated that the child died at the hospital. Officials contacted the hospital and were told the child remains on life support.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office is expected to upgrade charges if the child died.

Thomas’ next court date is scheduled for March 17.