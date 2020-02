Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — TV star and judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" Ross Mathews stopped by the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about his new book.

Mathews' "Name Drop" shares his experience working with and interviewing some of Hollywood's most well-known celebrities.

Mathews will be performing at the Athenaeum Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday as part of the "Name Drop" Tour.

For more information, visit helloross.com.